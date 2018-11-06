Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Tops 4 Million Units Shipped - News

Square Enix announced worldwide shipment figures for Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age have surpassed four million units. The figure includes digital sales for the game.





Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS and Windows PC.

