Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy Release Date Revealed for Japan - News

/ 149 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy will launch for the Nintendo switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 21, 2019 in Japan, and for Windows PC via Steam in Spring 2019.

The release date for the west will be revealed soon, according to the official Ace Attorney Twitter page.

Weâ€™ll have new information to share on the western release date of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy for PS4, XB1, Switch, and PC soon. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/efFayQcSSP — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) November 7, 2018

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles