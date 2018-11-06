Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Lineup Finalized - News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai announced via Twitter the DLC lineup has been finalized

Super Smash Bros. Ultimateâ€™s DLC line-up is now complete. This time the selection was made entirely by Nintendo. I decide if we can create a fighter based on their selection, then come up with the plan. — æ¡œäº• æ”¿åš (@Sora_Sakurai) November 6, 2018

Itâ€™s great to dream about your favorite character joining the battle and I appreciate your passion, but please try to stay on topic when replying to tweets and refrain from flooding us, and other users, with requests when we're not specifically asking for feedback. Thank you! — æ¡œäº• æ”¿åš (@Sora_Sakurai) November 7, 2018

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 7.

