New Nintendo Switch Online NES Games Revealed - News

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has revealed the upcoming NES games that will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

In November, subscribers will be able to play Metroid, Mighty Bomb Jack, and TwinBee. In December, the free NES games will be Wario’s Woods, Ninja Gaiden, and Adventures of Lolo.

View the overview trailer of the games below:

A one year subscription for Nintendo Switch Online is available for $19.99.

