Battlefield V PC Specifications Revealed - News

/ 110 Views

by, posted 39 minutes ago

Electronic Arts and DICE have released the PC specifications for the Windows PC version of Battlefield V.

Here are the specifications:

Battlefield V Minimum Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 / NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 560 / HD 7850 2GB

DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50GB

Battlefield V Recommended Requirements:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 580 8GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Available Disk Space: 50GB

Recommended Requirements for DXR: OS: 64-bit Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809)

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 8700

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070

DirectX: DirectX Raytracing Compatible video card

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Available Disk Space: 50GB

Battlefield V will launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles