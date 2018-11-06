Battlefield V PC Specifications Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 39 minutes ago / 110 Views
Electronic Arts and DICE have released the PC specifications for the Windows PC version of Battlefield V.
Here are the specifications:
Battlefield V Minimum Requirements:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
- Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 / NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 560 / HD 7850 2GB
- DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50GB
Battlefield V Recommended Requirements:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent
- Memory: 12GB RAM
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 580 8GB
- DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Available Disk Space: 50GB
Recommended Requirements for DXR:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 October 2018 Update (1809)
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 8700
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070
- DirectX: DirectX Raytracing Compatible video card
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Available Disk Space: 50GB
Battlefield V will launch on October 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.
