Overkill’s The Walking Dead Out Now on PC - News

152 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher 505 Games has released Overkill’s The Walking Dead on Windows PC.

View the launch trailer below:





Overkill’s The Walking will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 6, 2019 in North America and February 8, 2019 in Europe.

