Square Enix Acquires 20% Stake in Bulkhead Interactive, to Develop New IP

Square Enix has acquired a 20 percent stake in The Turing Test and Battalion 1994 developer Bulkhead Interactive.

Square Enix Collective will continue to work with Bulkhead Interactive on Battalion 1994 through its Early Access period and into its launch in early 2019. The developer will also start work on a new IP for Square Enix.





"I’m really excited that we’re taking this step to deepen our partnership with the team at Bulkhead," said Square Enix director of indie publishing and Collective program head Phil Elliott. "From the first meeting we had back in 2015 it was clear to me that the team had a great deal of potential, and we’re really looking forward to helping them continue to unlock that in the years to come."

Bulkhead Interactive CEO Joe Brammer added, "It’s been a great experience working with Phil and the team at Square Enix. They’ve always been supportive, looking out for the interests of us as well as the games we’ve worked on, and this opportunity to build on that relationship is a great next step for the studio as we expand and search for new talent to join our team."

