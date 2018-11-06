Runner3 Headed to PS4 on November 13 - News

Developer Choice Provisions announced Runner3 will launch for the PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on November 13 for $19.99. The game will be 50 percent off for the first week on sale.

View the PlayStation 4 announcement trailer below:

Here is the list of updates coming to the PlayStation 4 version:

When Runner3 first launched, some people mentioned they missed the difficulty options from Runner2. This made a lot of sense to us, which is why we’ve worked to make sure they’re included from here on out. And you can get real granular with them, including toggling enemy density, adding more checkpoints to levels, and getting assistance with perhaps the most treacherous villain in all of Runner history: The Stairs.

Players have also requested the ability to “self-bonk” in the game, and who are we to say no? If you’re going for a perfect run in a level and miss a gold bar or a gem, briefly press L3 and R3 and voila. A bonking of your own creation.

These items only make up some of the improvements we’ve made to Runner3, however. Here’s a (still incomplete!) list of what players can expect:

All character moves are available from the start of the game – You can double-jump to your heart’s content!

– You can double-jump to your heart’s content! Made the jump and avoid enemies/obstacles more forgiving – We love tinkering with hitboxes over here. We’re cuckoo bananas for it.

– We love tinkering with hitboxes over here. We’re cuckoo bananas for it. Added more on-screen communication regarding the Impossible Levels, the Retro Levels, and the overall difficulty of the game – Don’t say we didn’t warn you when you fire up one of the game’s nine “Impossible Levels.”

– Don’t say we didn’t warn you when you fire up one of the game’s nine “Impossible Levels.” Added a “break” sound effect to kickwalls in addition to their musical tone – We received more requests for this than just about anything else. We were happy to oblige.

