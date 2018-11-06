Pete Hines: 'How long is Fallout 76 Going to be Up? Forever' - News

Vice President of Bethesda Pete Hines in an interview with GameSpot said the company plans to keep the servers for Fallout 76 running "forever."

"How long is [Fallout 76] going to be up? Forever," said Hines. "I don't know how to give an answer other than that. It's not like anybody makes a game and goes, 'Well this is going to make it for 10 years if we're lucky.' Nobody thinks that way. How long has WoW been up now? Is that game planning to sunset in a year? I seriously doubt it."

"We're going to keep going as long as people keep playing it and it shows no sign of slowing down. Once we get to private servers or whatever happens in the years following; I don't know. Maybe there's a point where it doesn't matter. But ... this is a massive franchise and a massive undertaking, and our commitment to it is it is never-ending, and that it continues on an ongoing basis."

There are two more B.E.T.A. sessions for the game. The November 6 session will take place from 1pm to 3pm ET, while the November 8 session will take place from 2pm to 8pm ET.

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

