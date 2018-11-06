Niantic Adds Free Ingress-Themed Shirts to Pokémon GO - News

Niantic is celebrating the launch of Ingress Prime by giving away Ingress-themed shirts in Pokémon GO for free.

Trainers will also be able to catch shiny variations of Ponyta and Cubone in Pokémon GO. Shiny Ponyta will feature blue flames, while Cubone will have a green body.

Trainers, join us in celebrating the game that influenced the experience that Trainers enjoy in PokÃ©mon GO by wearing one of these futuristic @Ingress themed shirts. Now available at no cost in the in-game Style Shop! pic.twitter.com/6rgO7VhRqo — PokÃ©mon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 6, 2018

