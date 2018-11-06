PUBG Update Adds Joker and Harley Quinn Skins - News

posted 5 hours ago

An upcoming update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds will be adding two new skins based on Suicide Squad heroes, the Joker and Harley Quinn. This is part of the PUBG X Suicide Squad crossover.

View the trailer below:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

