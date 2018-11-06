Sailing Game Make Sail Gets Creative Mode - News

The Steam Early Access title, Make Sail, has received an update that adds in creative mode to the game. A new trailer showcases what the players can now control in the game.

Here is an overview of the game:

Make boats and sail them. Build, explore, expand, discover. Sail your ships through changing water and wind inside the eye of a storm.

Buidling:

Snap together planks, poles, sails, masts, jets, propellers, balloons, sparklers and more. Take care that it floats....and right side up.



Cross the sea to find pieces to make your ship bigger, faster, stronger, prettier, stranger, wilder: more yours.



Every island lets you redesign and rebuild.

Exploring:

The world is a procedural arrangement of crafted islands, pieces and creatures. Each replay will present different challenges and opportunities at different stages of gameplay.



As you push the storm back, new islands and new waters become available to explore. Find new pieces for your creations, escape giant creatures, and push onwards to escape.

