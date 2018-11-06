RPG Maker MV for Xbox One Delayed - News

Kadokawa Games has delayed the Xbox One version of RPG Maker MV in Japan from November 15 to early winter 2019. The Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions will still launch on November 15.

RPG Maker MV will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in North America on February 26, 2019 and in Europe on March 1, 2019.

