Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry’s Wonderland SP Announced for Smartphones - News

/ 82 Views

by, posted 27 minutes ago

Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry’s Wonderland SP for smartphones. It will launch on November 7 in Japan for 2,400 yen. For the firs week it will be discounted to 1,600 yen.

The game is a port of the 3DS remake Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry’s Wonderland 3D.





The smartphone version adds easy play elements, dozens of monsters, new skills, and new area called El Dorado.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles