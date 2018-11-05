Blizzard Has No Plans for Warcraft IV At This Point - News

Blizzard Entertainment senior producer Pete Stilwell in an interview with GameSpot revealed there are currently no plans to develop Warcraft IV.

"I mean, I wouldn't rule anything out, but we don't have any plans around [Warcraft IV] at this point. Getting [Warcraft III: Reforged] right, I think, is our priority first and foremost," said Stilwell.





A remake of Warcraft III, called Warcraft III: Reforged, was announced for Windows PC at BlizzCon. IT will launch in 2019.

