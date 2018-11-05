Blizzard Has No Plans for Warcraft IV At This Point - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 453 Views
Blizzard Entertainment senior producer Pete Stilwell in an interview with GameSpot revealed there are currently no plans to develop Warcraft IV.
"I mean, I wouldn't rule anything out, but we don't have any plans around [Warcraft IV] at this point. Getting [Warcraft III: Reforged] right, I think, is our priority first and foremost," said Stilwell.
A remake of Warcraft III, called Warcraft III: Reforged, was announced for Windows PC at BlizzCon. IT will launch in 2019.
This is no suprise at all. SC2 still gets support and makes money with lots of microtransactions. WC3 is made by a smaller team and should be worth the investment and it binds the players back to battle.net to bring advertising to them. A new RTS is expensive and the market for them is not that big anymore. It's sad but well nothing we can do about it.
Come on.. really? Is it a writing issue? They know gamers want it.
Look at the Diablo: Immortal announcement and tell me if Blizzard knows what fans want
Well they knew what i wanted when they announced WC3 Reforged
