Blizzard: 'We Didn't Pull Any announcements from BlizzCon' - News

There was a report at Kotaku that Blizzard Entertainment originally planned to announce Diablo 4 at BlizzCon over the weekend, however, the announcement was cut last minute.

Blizzard has now commented on the report stating there were no announcements pulled from the convention.

"First off we want to mention that we definitely hear our community," said a statement from Blizzard. "We generally don’t comment on rumors or speculation, but we can say that we didn’t pull any announcements from BlizzCon this year or have plans for other announcements. We do continue to have different teams working on multiple unannounced Diablo projects, and we look forward to announcing when the time is right."

Blizzard announced Diablo Immortal for iOS and Android at BlizzCon. Following backlash from fans, the company stated there are multiple teams working on multiple Diablo projects.

