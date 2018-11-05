Rumor: PUBG Coming to PS4 in December - News

Following a rating for the PlayStation 4 in Korea, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has appeared on the official PlayStation servers, according to a user on PSN who discovered two images of the game.

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad revealed on ResetEra the game will "be out next month." It is possible the game will be announced and released at The Game Awards 2018.





This should be treated as a rumor until confirmed.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

