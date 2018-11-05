Hearthstone Tops 100 Million Players - News

Blizzard has announced the card game, Hearthstone, has surpassed 100 million players.

"Reaching 100 million players is a huge milestone for Hearthstone, but what matters to us even more is the fact that so many people around the world have embraced the spirit of the game," said President of Blizzard J. Allen Brack.





"Whether at events like BlizzCon and Fireside Gatherings or just in tuning in to watch their favorite streamers, it’s been so inspiring to see millions of players and fans coming together, online and in real life, to participate in the Hearthstone community."

To celebrate the milestone, Blizzard is giving away six free card packs to players who log-in from November 7 to 11. New quests will allow players to earn up to 500 gold.

