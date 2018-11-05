Survival Horror Paranoid Announced for PC - News

/ 231 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Madmind Studios has announced survival horror game, Paranoid, for Windows PC. A release date was not announced.

View the teaser trailer below:

View the concept gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

PSYCHEDELIC HORROR STORY:

Paranoid is the first-person horror that tells the story of Patrick Calman, who for many years has lived in an apartment he inherited from his deceased parents.

The family tragedy from many years ago caused Patrick to struggle with addictions and mental problems.

The only member of the Patrick family who remained alive was his sister who disappeared 13 years ago.

One day, Patrick answers the phone, as it turns out, from his sister. She announces her arrival - several years after disappearing.

The whole event makes Patrick have to overcome his current life in isolation at the expense of the appearance of nightmarish experiences.

SETTING:

The Paranoid action was set in the late 80s, which translates into both gameplay possibilities and immersion from communing in realistic locations, full of frightening, hostile creatures.

Be a witness to the brutal scenes of murder and unravel the truth about your traumatic past and future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles