Red Dead Redemption 2 Overwhelms the French Charts - News

posted 7 hours ago

Red Dead Redemption 2 did something that is almost unprecedented in the French charts - Rockstar’s game takes four spots out of the top five in week 43, according to SELL. What’s really impressive here is that every PS4 edition of the game (standard, special and ultimate) made it into the top five.

Top sellers per system are as follows. The PSVita top 3 returned in full this week, with One Piece Burning Blood coming out of nowhere to chart once more.

PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition Call of Duty Black Ops IIII

Xbox One

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty Black Ops IIII Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition

Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Party Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19

Nintendo 3DS

Luigi's Mansion Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad Pokemon Ultra Sun

Playstation Vita

Punch Line Muv Luv One Piece : Burning Blood

PC

Call of Duty Black Ops IIII The Sims 4 FIFA 19

