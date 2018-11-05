Red Dead Redemption 2 Overwhelms the French Charts - NewsThomas Froehlicher , posted 7 hours ago / 685 Views
Red Dead Redemption 2 did something that is almost unprecedented in the French charts - Rockstar’s game takes four spots out of the top five in week 43, according to SELL. What’s really impressive here is that every PS4 edition of the game (standard, special and ultimate) made it into the top five.
Top sellers per system are as follows. The PSVita top 3 returned in full this week, with One Piece Burning Blood coming out of nowhere to chart once more.
PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
Xbox One
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – Special Edition
Nintendo Switch
- Super Mario Party
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- FIFA 19
Nintendo 3DS
- Luigi's Mansion
- Yokai Watch Blasters : White Dog Squad
- Pokemon Ultra Sun
Playstation Vita
- Punch Line
- Muv Luv
- One Piece : Burning Blood
PC
- Call of Duty Black Ops IIII
- The Sims 4
- FIFA 19
I know most charts group all the SKU's together but talk about dominating the charts!
