Omen of Sorrow Gets Official Release Trailer - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Soedesco has released the official release trailer for the horror-themed fighting game, Omen of Sorrow.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Omen of Sorrow is a four-button fighting game inspired by classical horror, fantasy and iconic myths and legends. Players can find themselves battling in various dangerous and gloomy places, such as a raging forest fire or a sinister castle. Omen of Sorrow also features 12 legendary characters, such as the half-angel Gabriel and the strong but unlucky hunchback Quasimodo. All characters are connected by an intricate storyline full of internal struggles, spite and malice.

Key Features:

Battle with 12 iconic characters and strategize with over 250 special moves.

Flirt with danger in dismal stages, inspired by age-old European legends.

Endure 36 grueling battles in Single-player, or beat up friends in local Versus.

Fight in Custom Rule Matches and fluent Online Ranked Matches.

Unlock special rewards by conquering arcade Mode and survival Modes.

Master your skills in Tutorial mode and a fully featured Training Room

Omen of Sorrow will launch for the Playstation 4 in North America and Europe on November 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles