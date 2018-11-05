Amazon Game Studios Releases New World Screenshots, Opens Alpha Testing Sign-Ups - News

Amazon Game Studios have released two new screenshots for the upcoming MMO, New World. Sign-ups for the alpha test are now live.

This week's installment of #ScreenshotSaturday takes us to Weaver's Fen.

If you haven't yet, you can sign up for our Alpha Test at https://t.co/WlnMYhbO1V! pic.twitter.com/o1qWzEQpmz — New World (@playnewworld) November 3, 2018

Here is a short overview of the game:

Carve your destiny alongside hundreds of other players in a savage and arcane 17th century world. Survive murderous player bandits, band together to build fortified strongholds, or strike out to claim a piece of the haunted frontier.

