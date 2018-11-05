Heavy AR Coming to Fortnite - News

The Message of the Day in Fortnite has revealed a new "Heavy AR" is coming soon to the game. "Powerful Assault Rifle that is most useful when fired in short bursts," reads the description of the Message of the Day.

Fortnite is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

