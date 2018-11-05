Splatoon 2 Update 4.2.0 Adds Ultra Stamp Weapon, Final Salmon Run Stage, More - News

Nintendo has revealed the details on the upcoming Splatoon 2 4.2.0 update, which will release on Wednesday, Nvoember 7. The update adds the Ultra Stamp weapon, Torpedo sub-weapon, new Kensa Collection weapons, and the final Salmon Run stage.

We just uncovered more details about an upcoming new special weapon! The Ultra Stamp lets players attack with an enormous hammer. Pressing and holding the ZR Button allows you to advance while striking with the hammer! It looks like you can guard ink attacks coming from the front, but your back is exposed.

If you press the ZR button while you’re in the air, the Ultra Stamp will flip vertically so you can attack opponents mid-air. You can also throw the stamp with the R button to attack a distant opponent! Of course, throwing away your special weapon will end your attack.





We’ve just received a fresh report about a new sub weapon called the Torpedo. When thrown near an enemy it changes shape and targets the foe, exploding on impact and splatting ink everywhere. Torpedoes thrown by opponents can be shot down with your attack.

On November 6th, the latest Kensa Collection weapons arrive!

First off, the Kensa Splattershot Jr. features the new Torpedo sub weapon so you can hunt down your opponents, and the Bubble Blower special weapon so you can hold your ground!

Next up, it’s the Kensa Octobrush! Paint the town red (or more accurately, your team’s ink color), with this new brush! It features the Suction Bomb sub weapon and the new Ultra Stamp special weapon!

Looking for an extra stylish way to splat your opponents? Check out the Kensa Undercover Brella! This one features the new Torpedo sub weapon and the Ink Armor special weapon.

Last but not least, it’s the Kensa L-3 Nozzlenose. This triple-burst shooter gets the Splash Wall sub weapon and the new Ultra Stamp special weapon.

Research indicates that these are the Ruins of Ark Polaris. This ominous location will be the final new stage for Salmon Run shifts.

We’ve also received an urgent announcement from Grizzco Industries:

An outbreak of Salmonids has appeared in the Ruins of Ark Polaris. We’re currently preparing a part-time crew for deployment the evening of Wednesday, November 6th. Part-timers looking to join this crew should take immediate action as soon as the work shift is ready.

Splatoon 2 is out now for the Nintendo Switch.

