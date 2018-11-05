Red Dead Redemption 2 Has Biggest Week 2 This Year in the UK - News

Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained at the top of the UK charts in its second week, according to GfK/Ukie for the week ending November 3. Sales fell 51 percent and was able to outsell FIFA 19's second week by 19 percent. That is enough for the game to have the biggest second week in the UK this year.

Sales for the PlayStation 4 version dropped 54 percent, while the Xbox One version saw sales dip 45 percent.

The Lego Harry Potter Collection released on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, which was enough to push the game to eighth place. Diablo III: Eternal Collection (NS) debuted in 15th on the charts. Football Manager 2019 (PC) debuted in ninth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII FIFA 19 Forza Horizon 4 Marvel's Spider-Man Assassin's Creed Odyssey Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy LEGO Harry Potter Collection Football Manager 2019 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

