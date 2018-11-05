My Hero One’s Justice Inasa Yoarashi DLC Launches November 14 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco announced the Inasa Yoarashi DLC for My Hero One’s Justice will launch on November 14. The character will have his own mission pack.





Here is an overview of the character:

Inasa declined the offer to join U.A. High School, despite appearing at the top of the school’s wish list ahead of Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki—instead attending Shiketsu High School, where he is revered as one of the most respected students of his generation.

His whirlwind quirk allows him to manipulate the wind to control the distance between himself and his opponent. Using this power, he has total control of the field—making him an expert at long-ranged attacks.

My Hero One's Justice is available now worldwide for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

