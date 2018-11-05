Developer Extend Teases new Game Set in Same World as Side Kicks! - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 285 Views
Developer Extend announced it is working on a new game set in the same world as its previous PlayStation Vita otome visual novel, Side Kicks!.
ã€Œã‚ã–ã‚„ã‹ãªæ‚ªã«æŸ“ã¾ã‚Œã€‚ã€— ã€å…¬å¼ã€‘æ–‡åŒ–æ”¾é€ã‚¨ã‚¯ã‚¹ãƒ†ãƒ³ãƒ‰ å®Œå…¨æ–°ä½œã‚²ãƒ¼ãƒ ãƒ—ãƒã‚¸ã‚§ã‚¯ãƒˆ (@eXtend_NewGame) October 26, 2018
æ–‡åŒ–æ”¾é€ã‚¨ã‚¯ã‚¹ãƒ†ãƒ³ãƒ‰ã€ŒeXtendã€ç™ºã€å®Œå…¨æ–°ä½œã‚²ãƒ¼ãƒ ãƒ—ãƒã‚¸ã‚§ã‚¯ãƒˆï¼ã€ŒSide Kicks!ï¼ˆ#ã‚µã‚¤ãƒ‰ã‚ãƒƒã‚¯ã‚¹ï¼‰ã€ã¨åŒã˜ä¸–ç•Œè¦³ã‚’æŒã¤å¾Œç¶™ä½œã®å…¬å¼ãƒ„ã‚¤ãƒƒã‚¿ãƒ¼ã‚’ä¸€è¶³å…ˆã«å…¬é–‹ã—ã¾ã—ãŸã€‚ã‚¿ã‚¤ãƒˆãƒ«ã€ã‚¹ã‚¿ãƒƒãƒ•ã€ãƒ—ãƒ©ãƒƒãƒˆãƒ•ã‚©ãƒ¼ãƒ ãªã©ã®ç¶šå ±ã¯å¾Œæ—¥ãŠçŸ¥ã‚‰ã›ã—ã¾ã™ã€‚ãŠæ¥½ã—ã¿ã«ï¼ pic.twitter.com/nX1AFI5IzS
Information on the game will be revealed at a later date.
