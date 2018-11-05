Developer Extend Teases new Game Set in Same World as Side Kicks! - News

/ 285 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Extend announced it is working on a new game set in the same world as its previous PlayStation Vita otome visual novel, Side Kicks!.

Information on the game will be revealed at a later date.

Thanks Gematsu.

