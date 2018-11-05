Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6 DX Announced for Switch - News

/ 285 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has announced Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6 DX for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan on March 14, 2019 for 7,800 yen. The collection includes Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6 and Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6: Gentou Rondo.





Here is an overview of the collection:

Haruka 6 and Gentou Rondo Appear as One on Nintendo Switch! – Haruka 6, the latest entry in the Haruka series, makes its debut on Switch. Play Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6 and Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6: Gentou Rondo in a single package. Whether it is on the big screen of the TV, or outside on the go… Enjoy each scene anywhere, anytime.

– Haruka 6, the latest entry in the Haruka series, makes its debut on Switch. Play Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6 and Harukanaru Toki no Naka De 6: Gentou Rondo in a single package. Whether it is on the big screen of the TV, or outside on the go… Enjoy each scene anywhere, anytime. 19 Illustrated Event Stills Added! – 19 new stills* have been added. And existing graphics have been made high resolution, bringing the love of another world to clearer life. (*Includes early pre-order bonus event stills.)

– 19 new stills* have been added. And existing graphics have been made high resolution, bringing the love of another world to clearer life. (*Includes early pre-order bonus event stills.) Over 30 New Events, including “Scruffy Boys Party,” “Tomobe Saw!,” and more! – New events like the all-character event “Scruffy Boys Party” and the new stills-featuring event “Tomobe Saw!” are also included. The Haruka 6 early pre-order bonus novel “Prologue Story: The Previous Night” has also been made into a game event and Gentou Rondo‘s downloadable content has been fully voiced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles