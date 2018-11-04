Dark Souls Remastered Took 'A Bit More Than a Year' To Port to Switch - News

/ 604 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Executive Producer at Virtuos Lukas Codr in an interview with VGR revealed the Nintendo Switch port of Dark Souls Remastered took a little over a year to do.

"A bit more than a year," said Codr. "At the beginning, it took us several months until we got a playable version running because we had to make sure that both code and data are fully compatible with 64-bit format.

"We’ve also spent quite a lot of time on polishing and performance optimisation. And since there were both physical and digital versions of the game, there was about a 6-8 week gap between submission and the game hitting the market."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles