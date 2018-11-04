Blizzard: There are Multiple Diablo Projects Being Developed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 585 Views
Blizzard Entertainment recently announced Diablo Immortal for iOS and Android and there was some backlash from fans that were looking forward to a new Diablo game that wasn't for smartphones.
Allen Adham, executive producer and Blizzard co-founder, in an interview with Polygon revealed there are multiple teams working on multiple Diablo projects.
"We have said that we have multiple Diablo teams working on multiple Diablo projects and that remains true, even after releasing [Diablo 3 for Nintendo] Switch and announcing Diablo: Immortal," said Adham. "We still have multiple Diablo teams working on multiple unannounced Diablo projects. Diablo is a tentpole franchise for us. And it always will be. We love it. We hope our fans understand what we’re saying when we say that."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Yeah. You bet your asses are on fire now Blizzard.
The PR battle begins. "We have multiple projects." Is one of them Diablo 4?
The thing is, even if it were D4, they should have honestly shown that off as their main lead Diablo project, not this crappy mobile abomination as their main event project to show off. Now it's going to seem like a project that's been put at the wayside, if they decide to show D4 off that is.
- +1
Honestly if they had a big Diablo game on the horizon for pc, they wouldn't had showed this mobile game as the big reveal this year. They would at least made a little tease instead of going "everybody have smartphones". If they actually have something in the making for Diablo I don't expect any word soon. I don't doubt they are working on more Diablo, but I'm sure they said this only for the backlash.
Not suprised. I know the Mobile game is nothing more than a quick cash grab. However they cannot avoid the giant PC community that earnt them a fortune. I expect a full fledge PC D4 game in the making.
4 Comments