Blizzard: There are Multiple Diablo Projects Being Developed - News

Blizzard Entertainment recently announced Diablo Immortal for iOS and Android and there was some backlash from fans that were looking forward to a new Diablo game that wasn't for smartphones.

Allen Adham, executive producer and Blizzard co-founder, in an interview with Polygon revealed there are multiple teams working on multiple Diablo projects.





"We have said that we have multiple Diablo teams working on multiple Diablo projects and that remains true, even after releasing [Diablo 3 for Nintendo] Switch and announcing Diablo: Immortal," said Adham. "We still have multiple Diablo teams working on multiple unannounced Diablo projects. Diablo is a tentpole franchise for us. And it always will be. We love it. We hope our fans understand what we’re saying when we say that."

