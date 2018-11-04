Dungeon RPG KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Announced for PS4, PSV - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Entergram has announced dungeon RPG based on KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

View the teaser trailer below:





A release date and title for the game were not announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

