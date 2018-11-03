New Nintendo Releases This Week - Brawlhalla, Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 - News

/ 348 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 33 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

November 5

Moonlighter

SkyTime

November 6

Brawlhalla

Carnival Games

Full Metal Furies

GRIP

Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2

Rogue Legacy

Shadow of Loot Box

The Shapeshifting Detective

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

November 7

CricktoGame: Ninteno Switch Edition

Deru - The Art of Cooperation

November 8

Astebreed

Battlezone Gold Edition

Crashlands

Johhny Turbo's Arcade: Break Thru

Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Night Slashers

MechaNika

Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix

Picture Painting Puzzle 1000!

Rage in Peace

Sky Force Anniversary

Syberia 1 & 2

The Bug Butcher

The Walking Vegetables: RAdical Edition

Timber Tennis: Versus

Varion

November 9

Collidalot

Forgotton Anne

Noire Chronicles: City of Crime

Saboteur!

Townsmen

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles