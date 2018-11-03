New Nintendo Releases This Week - Brawlhalla, Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 348 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 33 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
November 5
- Moonlighter
- SkyTime
- Brawlhalla
- Carnival Games
- Full Metal Furies
- GRIP
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2
- Rogue Legacy
- Shadow of Loot Box
- The Shapeshifting Detective
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
- CricktoGame: Ninteno Switch Edition
- Deru - The Art of Cooperation
- Astebreed
- Battlezone Gold Edition
- Crashlands
- Johhny Turbo's Arcade: Break Thru
- Johnny Turbo's Arcade: Night Slashers
- MechaNika
- Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix
- Picture Painting Puzzle 1000!
- Rage in Peace
- Sky Force Anniversary
- Syberia 1 & 2
- The Bug Butcher
- The Walking Vegetables: RAdical Edition
- Timber Tennis: Versus
- Varion
- Collidalot
- Forgotton Anne
- Noire Chronicles: City of Crime
- Saboteur!
- Townsmen
This my friends, is what we call over-saturation. The vast majority of these will get swept under the rug and forgotten about, the Switch userbase can't possibly support 33 games in one week. What are all these indie devs thinking flocking to Switch in droves like this, ports cost money, you will need a good many sales to cover the cost of your port and sales won't be good when you are competing against 32 other games.
