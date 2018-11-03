New PlayStation Releases This Week - GRIP, Jagged Alliance Rage - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 18 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

11-11: Memories Retold, PS4 — Digital

Carnival Games, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Déraciné, PS4 — Digital, Retail (GameStop only)

GRIP, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Jagged Alliance Rage, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Nekopara Vol. 1m PS4 — Digital

Noir Chronicles: City of Crime, PS4

Omen of Sorrow, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Road Redemption, PS4 — Digital

The Shapeshifting Detective, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Skytime, PS4 — Digital

Starbear: Taxi, PS VR — Digital (Available in US & Canada only)

Steel Rats, PS4 — Digital

Syren, PS VR — Digital

Tetris Effect, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Forest, PS4 — Digital

Timber Tennis Versus, PS4 — Digital

Transpose, PS VR — Digital

