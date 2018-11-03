New Xbox Releases This Week - World of Final Fantasy Maxima, Ride 3 - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Xbox One in the US. 12 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Grip: Combat Racing

Ark: Survival Evolved - Extinction

The Shapeshifting Detective

Brawlhalla

World of Final Fantasy Maxima

Agents vs. Villain

Doodle God: Crime City

Ride 3

Noir Chronicles: City of Crime

MechaNika

Chasm

StickType

