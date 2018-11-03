Kingdom Hearts III Gets Lucca 2018 Tangled Trailer - News

Square Enix has released a new trailer for Kingdom Hearts III called Lucca 2018 Tangled.

"Originally aired at Lucca Comics & Games, this trailer gives a sneak peek to magical Kingdom of Corona. Rapunzel leaves her mysterious tower for the first time with the help of charming bandit Flynn Rider. Sora, Donald and Goofy join the pair on their journey to the kingdom, taking on the Heartless along the way."

Kingdom Hearts III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 in Japan and Asia, and January 29 in North America and Europe.

