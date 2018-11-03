Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Tops 80 Million Downloads - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 849 Views
Konami announced the card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, has surpassed 80 million downloads since it launched in 2017.
To celebrate the milestone, Konami will give up to 500 gems to players over the next few days as part of an in-game Commemorative Campaign.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is available for Windows PC, iOS and Android.
Honestly one of the better mobile games, been playing it on and off for a while now. Only ever spent like $4 on the game in total. The currency you get to buy booster packs with isn't terrible, the game gives you quiet a lot for different occasions and such, also for leveling up. Obviously there's some grinding to get everything you want, but it isn't nearly as bad as other mobile games. If you like yugioh i recommend this, even nice to just pick up and play if you're itching for a duel. Hoping Konami will release a yugioh game on Switch at some stage, since it fits the platform so well.. but hey, that's me getting my hopes up.
Someone save Yugioh from Konami.
2 Comments