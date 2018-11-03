Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links Tops 80 Million Downloads - News

posted 7 hours ago

Konami announced the card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, has surpassed 80 million downloads since it launched in 2017.

To celebrate the milestone, Konami will give up to 500 gems to players over the next few days as part of an in-game Commemorative Campaign.





Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links is available for Windows PC, iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

