Battle Royale RPG Spellbreak Gets Pre-Alpha Teaser - News

posted 7 hours ago

Spellbreak is a new battle royale RPG that features "epic magic combat" and the developers have released a new pre-alpha teaser trailer.

"Spellbreak is a new battle royale RPG featuring epic magic combat. Weave spectacular spell combinations and craft strategic builds in your quest for survival!"



You can sign-up for the pre-alpha here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

