Warcraft III: Reforged announced for PC

Blizzard Entertainment has announced Warcraft III: Reforged for Windows PC. It will launch in 2019 and is a "complete reimagining" of the RTS, Warcraft III.

View the cinematic trailer below:

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Warcraft III: Reforged is a complete reimagining of a real-time strategy classic. Experience the epic origin stories of Warcraft, now more stunning and evocative than ever before.

Reforged Visuals: Azeroth, Born Anew:

Vivid recreations of every hero, unit, building, and environment.

Integrating cutting-edge modeling and rendering, we’ve rebuilt every hero, unit, building, and environment in Warcraft III from the ground up. You’ve never seen Azeroth like this.

Legendary Campaigns: The Origin Stories of Warcraft:

Command Azeroth’s greatest heroes and villains over 62 missions that span the continents.

Relive the events of Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos and The Frozen Throne. Command mysterious night elves, insidious undead, savage orcs, and noble humans as alliances shift and cultures clash in ruthless conflict.

62 missions across Kalimdor, Lordaeron, Northrend, and beyond.

40-plus hours of epic gameplay, with 4+ hours of reforged cutscenes.

Control over 20 legendary heroes and villains from Warcraft lore: gain experience, level up, master powerful abilities, and enhance nearby units.

Stories include:

Reign of Chaos: Humans, orcs, and night elves must stand together against the Burning Legion and their armies of undead. Witness the tragedy of Arthas Menethil and the redemption of the Horde in this sprawling chapter of Warcraft’s epic history.

Humans, orcs, and night elves must stand together against the Burning Legion and their armies of undead. Witness the tragedy of Arthas Menethil and the redemption of the Horde in this sprawling chapter of Warcraft’s epic history. The Frozen Throne: Aid the Sentinels in their quest to stop Illidan, lead the blood elves to Outland in search of salvation, ascend the Frozen Throne, and help Thrall carve out a new homeland for orcs in Durotar.

Exhilarating Gameplay: The Battlefield Awaits:

Play four diverse races, each with unique strategies, units, abilities, and champions.

Warcraft III’s formula of hero-centric real-time strategy is easy to learn but difficult to master. Gather resources, build a base, and assemble an army. Recruit powerful heroes to lead your forces, then meet your foes in battle. Destroy the enemy base to win the game!

Four Powerful Races:

Humans: The Human Alliance is a conglomeration of humans, elves, and dwarves. A versatile faction, they boast strong ground and air troops, fearsome siege capability, and mighty spellcasters.

The Human Alliance is a conglomeration of humans, elves, and dwarves. A versatile faction, they boast strong ground and air troops, fearsome siege capability, and mighty spellcasters. Orcs: A confederation of orcs, trolls, and tauren, the Horde are defined by their brute strength and shamanistic power.

A confederation of orcs, trolls, and tauren, the Horde are defined by their brute strength and shamanistic power. Undead: A well-balanced faction with durable ground forces and potent air units, the undead Scourge fields armies more numerous than any other faction through insidious necromantic magics.

A well-balanced faction with durable ground forces and potent air units, the undead Scourge fields armies more numerous than any other faction through insidious necromantic magics. Night Elves: The night elves of Kalimdor emphasize mobility, ranged firepower, and spellcraft. Though they lack the brute strength of other races, their skills with bow and magic more than compensate.

An Upgraded Experience:

Challenge opponents with modern multiplayer matchmaking, search for custom game lobbies, and connect with friends through the Blizzard Battle.net app. With updated UI and countless quality-of-life improvements, it’s never been easier to get into Warcraft III.

Limitless Custom Games:

Discover an endless universe of player-created games, including MOBAs, tower defense, and more.

Rebalanced Gameplay:

We’re making hundreds of balance changes to heroes, units, and buildings to bring Warcraft III’s classic gameplay into the modern age.

