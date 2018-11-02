Destiny 2 Free on PC Until November 18 - News

Publisher Activision and developer Bungie announced Destiny 2 will be free on Windows PC until November 18 to celebrate the one year anniversary.

Users on Battle.net who have no already purchased Destiny 2 can claim the game as a free gift.





Destiny 2 is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

