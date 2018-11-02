NES Classic and SNES Classic Surpass a Combined 10 Million Units Sold - News

Nintendo in its Financial Results Briefing for Fiscal Year Ending March 2019 announced the combined worldwide sales of the NES Classic and SNES Classic have topped 10 million units.

"Combined global sales of the NES Classic Edition and the Super NES Classic Edition have now surpassed 10 million units," reads the report.

"The Super NES Classic Edition, released last fall, and the NES Classic Edition, re-released in June of this year, both continue to sell as must-have products, and the fact that they are so affordable suggests that they will be in even greater demand during the holiday season."

