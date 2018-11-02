MLB The Show 19 Announced for PS4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 345 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sony Interactive Entertainment San Diego Studio have MLB The Show 19 for the PlayStation 4. It will launch on March 26, 2019.
View the announcement trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
MLB The Show 19 brings you the best of baseball. Experience the ultimate duel: the one-versus-one battle between hitter and pitcher to see who reigns supreme. Whether it be home runs, quick experiences, playing as legends, a full RPG experience or stiff player-versus-player competition; MLB The Show 19 provides the perfect combination of authentic baseball experience mixed with video game fun.
Editions
Standard Edition – $59.99 USD (MSRP) / $69.99 CAD
- Full game
Digital Deluxe Edition (PlayStation Store) – $99.99 USD / $119.99 CAD
- Full game
- In-Game DLC items
- 15,000 Stubs
- One Prestige Gear Up Choice Pack
- Choose 1 of 30 Diamond Flashbacks
- One Ballin is a Habit Pack
- 30 Standard Packs
- 30 Custom Avatars
- Choose One Classic Stadium
Gone Yard Edition (GameStop / EB Games-only) – $99.99 USD / $119.99 CAD
- Full game
- Exclusive New Era Gone Yard Edition 9FIFTY Hat
- Limited MVP Edition Gone Yard Edition Steel Book
- In-Game DLC items:
- 15,000 Stubs
- One Prestige Gear Up Choice Pack
- Choose one of 30 Diamond Flashbacks
- 20 Standard Packs
- 30 Custom Avatars
- One Diamond Dynasty New Era Hat (digital)
- Choose one Classic Stadium
MVP Edition – $69.99 USD / 89.99 CAD
- Full Game
- Limited MVP Edition Steel Book
- In-Game DLC Items
- 6,000 Stubs
- One Prestige Gear Up Choice Pack
- Choose one of 30 Diamond Flashbacks
- 10 Standard Packs
- 30 Custom Avatars
- Choose one Classic Stadium
Pre-Orders
PlayStation Store
- 5,000 Stubs
- MLB The Show 18 MVP Flashback Bryce Harper
GameStop
- Gear Up Choice Pack
All Other Retailers
- 10 Standard Packs
- Gold Player Choice Pack
