MLB The Show 19 Announced for PS4

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sony Interactive Entertainment San Diego Studio have MLB The Show 19 for the PlayStation 4. It will launch on March 26, 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

MLB The Show 19 brings you the best of baseball. Experience the ultimate duel: the one-versus-one battle between hitter and pitcher to see who reigns supreme. Whether it be home runs, quick experiences, playing as legends, a full RPG experience or stiff player-versus-player competition; MLB The Show 19 provides the perfect combination of authentic baseball experience mixed with video game fun.

Editions

Standard Edition – $59.99 USD (MSRP) / $69.99 CAD

Full game

Digital Deluxe Edition (PlayStation Store) – $99.99 USD / $119.99 CAD

Full game

In-Game DLC items 15,000 Stubs One Prestige Gear Up Choice Pack Choose 1 of 30 Diamond Flashbacks One Ballin is a Habit Pack 30 Standard Packs 30 Custom Avatars Choose One Classic Stadium



Gone Yard Edition (GameStop / EB Games-only) – $99.99 USD / $119.99 CAD

Full game

Exclusive New Era Gone Yard Edition 9FIFTY Hat

Limited MVP Edition Gone Yard Edition Steel Book

In-Game DLC items: 15,000 Stubs One Prestige Gear Up Choice Pack Choose one of 30 Diamond Flashbacks 20 Standard Packs 30 Custom Avatars One Diamond Dynasty New Era Hat (digital) Choose one Classic Stadium



MVP Edition – $69.99 USD / 89.99 CAD

Full Game

Limited MVP Edition Steel Book

In-Game DLC Items 6,000 Stubs One Prestige Gear Up Choice Pack Choose one of 30 Diamond Flashbacks 10 Standard Packs 30 Custom Avatars Choose one Classic Stadium



Pre-Orders

PlayStation Store

5,000 Stubs

MLB The Show 18 MVP Flashback Bryce Harper

GameStop

Gear Up Choice Pack

All Other Retailers

10 Standard Packs

Gold Player Choice Pack

