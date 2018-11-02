Shadow of the Tomb Raider Sells an Estimated 682,451 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 1 hour ago

The action adventure game from publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal - Shadow of the Tomb Raider - sold 682,451 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 15.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 485,980 units sold (71%), compared to 196,471 units sold on the Xbox One (29%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 268,732 units sold (39%), compared to 264,939 units sold in Europe (39%) and 33,016 units in Japan (5%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 49,367 units in the UK, 51,142 units in Germany, and 44,295 units in France.

The last game in the series, Rise of the Tomb Raider, had nearly identical sales with 684,900 units sold in its first week. However, it had a staggered released as it launched as a timed console exclusive on the Xbox One.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 14.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

