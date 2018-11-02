Hitman: Absolution and Blood Money Rated in Europe for PS4, X1 - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Hitman: Absolution and Hitman: Blood Money have been rated by the Pan European Game Information (PEGI) board for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The next game in the franchise, Hitman 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 13.

Here is an overview of the two games:

Hitman: Absolution

Hitman: Absolution follows the original assassin undertaking his most personal contract to date. Betrayed by the Agency and hunted by the police, Agent 47 finds himself pursuing redemption in a corrupt and twisted world.

Key Features:

Showcasing Glacier 2 technology: Hitman: Absolution has been built from the ground up, boasting a cinematic story, distinctive art direction and highly original game and sound design.

Hitman: Absolution has been built from the ground up, boasting a cinematic story, distinctive art direction and highly original game and sound design. Contracts Mode: Create your own custom hits by choosing the level, targets, weapons and the rules of assassination in an innovative new online mode. Created contracts can be shared with friends or the whole Hitman community and the money that you earn will unlock weapons, upgrades and disguises.

Create your own custom hits by choosing the level, targets, weapons and the rules of assassination in an innovative new online mode. Created contracts can be shared with friends or the whole Hitman community and the money that you earn will unlock weapons, upgrades and disguises. Freedom of Choice: Stalk your prey, fight them head on or adapt as you go along. As Agent 47 the choice is yours thanks to highly evolved gameplay mechanics and a ground-breaking AI system.

Stalk your prey, fight them head on or adapt as you go along. As Agent 47 the choice is yours thanks to highly evolved gameplay mechanics and a ground-breaking AI system. Experience a Living, Breathing World: In the world of Hitman: Absolution every moment can become a story as unique characters, rich dialogue and Hollywood standard performances combine to create a gameplay experience like no other.

In the world of Hitman: Absolution every moment can become a story as unique characters, rich dialogue and Hollywood standard performances combine to create a gameplay experience like no other. Disguises: As Agent 47, the identity of almost anyone you meet is yours for the taking. Immobilize your prey, steal their outfit and use your instinct to blend in and deceive your enemies.

As Agent 47, the identity of almost anyone you meet is yours for the taking. Immobilize your prey, steal their outfit and use your instinct to blend in and deceive your enemies. Instinct Mode: See the world through the eyes of Agent 47 and become the world’s deadliest assassin. Using Hitman: Absolution’s Instinct Mode you’ll predict enemy movement, discover new ways to kill and use high powered weaponry with deadly accuracy.

Hitman: Blood Money

Money Talks. Silence Pays. Prepare to Make a Killing. When assassins from Agent 47’s contract agency, The ICA, are eliminated in a series of hits, it seems a larger, more powerful agency has entered the fray. Sensing he may be a target, 47 travels to America, and prepares to make a killing.

Key Features:

‘Blood Money’ system: the cleaner the ‘hit’ the more money you receive which can be spent on bribing witnesses and police to reduce your notoriety, weapon customization, specialist equipment and information.

the cleaner the ‘hit’ the more money you receive which can be spent on bribing witnesses and police to reduce your notoriety, weapon customization, specialist equipment and information. Customizable weapons: modify Agent 47’s custom weapons in a variety of ways including sound, recoil, rate of fire, damage, reload speed, accuracy and zoom.

modify Agent 47’s custom weapons in a variety of ways including sound, recoil, rate of fire, damage, reload speed, accuracy and zoom. Strong narrative: who is wiping out the ICA and what is their motivation?

who is wiping out the ICA and what is their motivation? New engine: the world of the assassin has never been so interactive or looked so good!

the world of the assassin has never been so interactive or looked so good! New gameplay techniques: including disarm, distraction, accidents, body disposal, human shield and decoy weapons.

including disarm, distraction, accidents, body disposal, human shield and decoy weapons. New control and camera system: Agent 47 now moves independently of the camera.

Agent 47 now moves independently of the camera. New moves: Agent 47 can now climb, hide, scale ledges and automatically pass low obstacles.

Agent 47 can now climb, hide, scale ledges and automatically pass low obstacles. Improved AI: guards will follow blood trails, investigate suspicious items and behavior. New pathfinder engine provides improved tracking and movement with realistic enemy behavior and interaction.

guards will follow blood trails, investigate suspicious items and behavior. New pathfinder engine provides improved tracking and movement with realistic enemy behavior and interaction. Soundtrack by BAFTA-winning composer Jesper Kyd.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles