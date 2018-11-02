Alchemic Cutie Headed to Switch and 'Consoles' - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Circle Entertainment and developer Vakman announced the adventure RPG, Alchemic Cutie, is coming to the Nintendo Switch and "consoles," alongside the previously announced Windows PC version.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Alchemic Cutie is a relaxing adventure RPG set on colorful Wimba Island. While taming wild jellies, you’ll meet villagers, enter jelly compeitions and uncover the secrets of the island.

Each jelly has uniquely generated stats, traits, and over 4000 visual styles. You can tame, breed, and raise the perfect jelly companions, competing in heated jelly competitions for the top prize. And to really boost your jelly’s abilities, use alchemy to create special items with powerful affects or morph items into something rare and powerful. All the while mingling with the island’s inhabitants to form lasting friendships and rivalries.

Key Features:

A whole island ready to explore, full of new Jellies, items, and quests.

Befriend a village of goofy, fun, and sometimes complicated characters.

Engaging Jelly raising and alchemy systems for you to master.

Fun jelly competitions to win medals.

Modding support.

Jelly sharing via special codes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles