Fortnite Adds New Item - Balloons - News

Epic Games have added a new item in Fortnite - balloons. The balloons help you "defy gravity. Add balloons to increase your altitude."

View a trailer of the balloons below:





Fortnite is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

