Hitman 2 Gets Live Action Launch Trailer - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Io Interactive have released live-action launch trailer for Hitman 2.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the video:

In the new video, Bean plays the role of Mark Faba, an in-game character who will be featured in the upcoming Elusive Target mission on November 20, just one week after Hitman 2 launches on November 13. As Faba, a former MI5 agent turned freelance assassin, Bean discusses the importance of creativity and improvisation to a true assassin, while showcasing a variety of unassuming items that can be utilized as deadly weapons in Hitman 2. From rubber duck explosives and transistor radios to kitchenware and flamingo costumes, the world truly is your weapon. And no one knows this better than the masterful Agent 47, who makes an inconspicuous appearance towards the end of the video with a deadly surprise for Mr. Faba.



Hitman 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 13.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles