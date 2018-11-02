Final Fantasy XV Broadcast Set for Next Week - News

Square Enix announced it will host a "Final Fantasy XV Special Program" broadcast on November 7 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET / November 8 at 4m, UTC / 13 JST.

The broadcast will feature the latest news on Final Fantasy XV. You can view the broadcast here.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC



