Jake Hunter Detective Story: Prism of Eyes Rated With English Name

Jake Hunter Detective Story: Prism of Eyes has been rated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 under its English name.

The series is known as Tantei Saburou Jinguuji in Japan and the English localizations of the series changes the name to Jake Hunter.

The rating in Korea is suggesting the English version Tantei Saburou Jinguuji: Prism of Eyes is in production. It first launched in Japan in August for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

