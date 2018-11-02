7’scarlet Rated in Korea for PC - News

The visual novel 7’scarlet has been rated by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. The game is currently available for the PlayStation Vita.





Here is an overview of the PSV version:

Developed by Idea Factory and Toy box Inc, 7’scarlet is a beautifully interwoven story of suspense, romance, and mystery. Take on the role of a brave young woman journeying into the unknown to uncover dangerous truths and locate her missing brother. The remote town of Okune-zato is shaped like crescent moon and shrouded in dark myths and legends. Following the disappearance of her brother, the protagonist ventures to Okune-zato with her childhood friend. They find the area rife with mystery and populated by intriguing characters, each harboring their own hidden motivations. Encounter heart-racing twists and turns as you dig deeper into the story.

Key Features:

Choose your Fate – Explore multiple character paths and change the course of the story! play through the game multiple times to uncover the entire tale.

– Explore multiple character paths and change the course of the story! play through the game multiple times to uncover the entire tale. Experience stunning artwork – Witness this colorful story coming to life with beautiful character illustrations and dynamic background effects.

– Witness this colorful story coming to life with beautiful character illustrations and dynamic background effects. Unravel the Enigma – Use your detective skills to question the eclectic members of the “Mystery Club” and solve this challenging interactive puzzle.

– Use your detective skills to question the eclectic members of the “Mystery Club” and solve this challenging interactive puzzle. Play the Best – Experience a crime-solving mystery from famed developer Otomate (Idea Factory), makers of the finest visual novel/romance simulation adventures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

