Yoshi's Crafted World Gets Nintendo Treehouse Gameplay Video

Nintendo during the Nintendo Treehouse: Live broadcast earlier today showcased new gameplay footage of Yoshi’s Crafted World.

Here is an overview of the game:

Lead Yoshi on a brand new adventure that will turn everything you’ve come to expect from side-scrolling games upside down! Explore a great, big world decorated like a miniature diorama in a new art style for the franchise, where each side-scrolling stage has the traditional front side as well as a flip side with different views and surprises. Look for items throughout the stage as Yoshi makes his way to the goal. You can even join up with a friend!

Play as an adorable Yoshi traveling through a world crafted from household items like boxes and paper cups in this new Nintendo Switch platforming adventure. After traveling through a perfectly constructed stage, players can start at the goal and journey back to the start on the “flip side,” the backside of the course, to discover secrets.

Key Features:

Join Yoshi in this new action platforming game.

Each course offers both a main path and a hidden path that offers different views and surprises.

The lively art style looks like a minature diorama.

Enjoy simultaneous 2-player action.

Yoshi’s Crafted World will launch for the Nintendo Switch in spring 2019.

